Thought for the Day: The Cachet of the Oppressed

Harvey Mansfield, writing in 1986 (in America’s Constitutional Soul) about the ill-effects of official government and ideological sanction for dependency:

When the government declares war on poverty, everyone wants to be poor. Individuals driven to their interest dependencies try to find shelter in their weakness, both as individuals too weak to receive the equal treatment their government is handing out to everyone but themselves and as groups too weak to reform the system. In this system it is weakness that gets public attention. Individuals and groups who can take pride in, and can boast of, their contributions to the common good do not receive political recognition as such; their strengths are forgotten. Though it matters to have clout, one gets it or justifies it by claiming need. In sum, entitlements conceived or conceptualized by intellectuals are designed to serve the interest of the American people, but by making them a nation of dependents, they take no account of their pride.

Easy enough to adapt and apply this to the current leftist rage over “systemic racism,” etc. Reparations based solely on the melanin level of someone’s skin? Great idea.