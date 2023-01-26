Thought for the Day: Tocqueville on “Depraved” Equality

Another prescient passage from Democracy in America that describes our own time with uncanny accuracy:
There is in fact a manly and legitimate passion for equality that incites men to want all to be strong and esteemed. This passion tends to elevate the small to the rank of the great; but one also encounters a depraved taste for equality in the human heart that brings the weak to want to draw the strong to their level and that reduces men to preferring equality in servitude to inequality in freedom.
