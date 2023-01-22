Time to Call Out the Cowards

One of Stan Evans‘s many great quips was that it was fortunate Republican politicians were pro-life, since they spend so much time in the fetal position. The lack of fight in congressional Republicans was a source of endless frustration for Stan, and despite some indications the new House GOP majority may pick some worthy fights, in some areas they are already proving to be a colossal failure.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

Republican congressman Patrick McHenry (N.C.), now the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, announced earlier this month that there would be six subcommittees—and all of them will count advancing “diversity and inclusion” as one of their top priorities, according to the committee’s announcement. The Subcommittee on Capital Markets, led by Republican Ann Wagner of Missouri, for example, will identify “best practices and policies that continue to strengthen diversity and inclusion in the capital markets industry.” And the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, led by Republican Bill Huizenga of Michigan, is tasked with making sure there is “agency and programmatic commitment to diversity and inclusion policies.” No other specific oversight focuses were listed. [Emphasis added.]

This is a disgrace. Full stop. What is the matter with Rep. McHenry that he doesn’t understand that the DEI-Industrial-Complex is an ideological attack on the core constitutional principles of our republic? And that it would cost him nothing to omit those noxious terms? And why not switch to the original language of the civil rights movement—the language of Martin Luther King? How about this as an alternative: “The committee is committed to advancing equal opportunity for all Americans regardless of race, sex, national origin, or religious creed”? The left explicitly rejects this language today, which is why Republicans should use it exclusively. Earth to Rep. McHenry. . .

These questions should be put directly to Rep. McHenry and his staff. Unfortuntately Rep. McHenry’s official website does not include an email address, and its message portal is restricted to constituents who live in his district only. We should expect that the chair of an important committee would make it possible for all Americans to reach him and his office.

The Financial Services Committee website is scarcely better. There is no contact information for Rep. McHenry or any senior staff. The only contacts are two press people, Laura Peavey ([email protected]), and William Barry ([email protected]). They’re going to hear from me, and interested readers might wish to send their own (polite but firm) messages. The kind of craven cowardice deserves to be called out, loudly and repeatedly. I suspect that Rep. McHenry—or his staff—tremble that they might be called “racist.” I have news for them. Mouthing the DEI litany will provide no immunity from that charge.

Meanwhile, you may be following the Fairfax County, Virginia, schools that have been withholding notification of students who have won National Merit Scholarship Awards, because they have surrendered wholly to the Harrison Bergeron-style creed of egalitarianism. The diversicrats of Fairfax County apparently didn’t want to wound the self-esteem of the 99.9 percent of students who weren’t able to make the supreme distinction of a NMSA, which usually confers distinct advantages in college admissions.

Turns out the same thing has occurred in nearby Stafford County. The superintendent of schools, Thomas W. Taylor, says this omission occurred because of an “administrative error.”

I call BS. It is a mere “coincidence” that this instance of non-notification tracks the already acknowledged prejudice of Fairfax county schools. No one should buy this. Taylor—and all the other coward administrators of northern Virginia schools where this travesty (very likely rooted in anti-Asian bigotry) has taken place, should be summarily fired and never let near a public school ever again.

This perfidy is not going to stop until there are consequences, and one of those at least is hearing from a lot of outraged Americans. You can send you own message (again, polite but firm) to the Stafford County superintendent’s office at: [email protected]

P.S. I think it is perfectly within the four corners of “polite” to say (as I have in my own message) that “administrative error” is wholly unacceptable and not credible. And if it does happen to be true, it means the superintendent is incompetent at his job. Either way he deserves to be fired. This is beyond disgraceful.