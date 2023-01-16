Too Many Birthdays

Earlier today, Joe Biden spoke at a Martin Luther King Day event organized by Al Sharpton’s National Action Network. King’s daughter-in-law, Arndrea Waters King, was present, and it happened to be her birthday. So Biden led the audience in a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
Only it turned out that he had no idea what her name is. Poor advance work, perhaps; or maybe, as the New York Post suggests in the linked article, his “eyes appeared to search out the woman’s name on his teleprompters.” Unsuccessfully. Anyway, here he is:
Biden’s senior moments are occurring on pretty much a daily basis when he is out in public.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.