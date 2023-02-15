A Faulknerian interlude

We will resume our regular programming momentarily. Sick of the news of the Biden Era, I want to write a few posts on literary matters in the spirit of Robert Frost’s “Choose Something Like a Star.” Frost’s poem is complicated, yet his conclusion is at least simple on the surface. You know the spirit:

So when at times the mob is swayed

To carry praise or blame too far,

We may choose something like a star

To stay our minds on and be staid.

It doesn’t have to be a star, just “something like a star.”

Last week in “Rolling down the river” I settled briefly on Mark Twain. I now turn briefly to William Faulkner. In my post on Huckleberry Finn I originally omitted anything by Faulkner from my list of the great American novels. Ladies and gentlemen, this was an oversight on my part. Faulkner wrote four in a row: The Sound and the Fury (1929), As I Lay Dying (1930), Light In August (1932), and Absalom, Absalom (1936).

Each is challenging in its own way. Deeply influenced by his reading of James Joyce’s Ulysses, Faulkner drew on the technique of stream of consciousness, which is where we come in at the opening of The Sound and the Fury: “Through the fence, between the curling flower spaces, I could see them hitting. They were coming toward where the flag was and I went along the fence.” That is the mentally challenged Benjy Compson’s description of men playing golf.

After offering my list of the great American novels last week I pulled down my copy of Saul Bellow’s The Adventures of Augie March to think about its (unjust) omission from my list. In the third paragraph of the novel Augie writes of his mother: “She didn’t have much to teach, poor woman. My brothers and I loved her. I speak for them both; for the elder it is safe enough; for the younger one, Georgie, I have to answer — he was born an idiot — but I’m in no need to guess, for he had a song he sang as he ran drag-footed with his stiff idiot’s trot, up and down along the curl-wired fence in the backyard…” I had never noticed Bellow’s own tribute to Faulkner at the opening of Augie March. There it is.

Flags in the Dust is the reconstructed version of the heavily edited Sartoris (1929), Faulkner’s first novel of Yoknapatawpha County. Immediately followed by The Sound and The Fury, Flags In the Dust is conventional. It is not in the least difficult and it is not bad. As I read it I was amazed how Faulkner seems clearly to have foreseen the series of classic novels he intended to write from the beginning in Flags in the Dust, though in my view Flags in the Dust only sets the stage for the classic novels to come.

Faulkner undoubtedly awaits cancelation when the illiterate left get around to him, if he hasn’t been canceled already. Yet his sardonic take on the South is present even in Flags in the Dust. Aunt Jenny — Virginia Sartoris Du Pre — is the family historian who tells the tales of her Confederate siblings to succeeding generations. Her brother Bayard Sartoris was killed in 1862 by a Union Army cook when he foolishly tried to “capture” some anchovies from the army mess. Early in the novel Faulkner writes of Aunt Jenny:

It was she who told them [i.e., the Sartoris family] of the manner of Bayard Sartoris’ death prior to the second battle of Manassas. She had told the story many times since (at eighty she still told it, on occasions usually inopportune) and as she grew older the tale itself grew richer and richer, taking on a mellow splendor like wine, until what had been a hare-brained prank of two heedless and reckless boys wild with their own youth, was become a gallant and finely tragical focal-point to which the history of the race had been raised from out the old miasmic swamps of spiritual sloth by two angels valiantly fallen and strayed, altering the course of human events and purging the souls of men.

That is funny all by itself, but the tale of the anchovies is a stand-in for the not so funny Lost Cause school of Confederate mythology. Stream of consciousness appears in only a few sentences of the novel. I loved the eruptions — I noted them on pages 187 and 265 — but they are rare. Readers seeking an accessible point of entry to Faulkner’s great novels will find Flags In the Dust a good place to jump in.

NOTE: I want to remedy another omission. I should have noted that my appreciation of Flags In the Dust derives entirely from the St. John’s Summer Classics course on it with Messrs. Frank Pagano and James Carey.