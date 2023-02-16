All Mxed up with nowhere to go

Late last year Alpha News broke the story that Department of Energy official Sam Brinton had been charged with stealing women’s luggage at MSP International Airport. The story led to a similar charge in Las Vegas and ultimately to Brinton’s departure from the Biden administration.

In a sense, that’s a shame. He could have served as the face of the administration while Senator John Fetterman serves as the neck of the Democratic Party.

Yesterday Brinton returned to Minneapolis to make his initial court appearance on the charge. Alpha News editor Anthony Gockowski covers the story here. The New York Post is also on the case. The Post covers the story here. FOX News covers the story here. KARE 11’s Lou Raguse covers the story here (video below).

Brinton identifies as non-binary, whatever that means. He asked the court to refer to him as Mx. Brinton. That is a new one on me. The Star Tribune does not have a story on Brinton’s first court appearance yesterday (search result for most recent stories on Brinton here). That is not a new one on me.