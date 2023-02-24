Biden nationalizes DEI

Chris Rufo has posted a discourse he titles “Biden nationalizes the DEI bureaucracy” (“How the president’s recent executive order threatens to subvert the principles of liberty and equality,” video below) on President Biden’s long and painful DEI executive order with this introduction:

Last week, President Joseph Biden quietly signed an executive order that promises to create a national DEI bureaucracy and embed the principles of left-wing racialism throughout the federal government. The order, titled “Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government,” relies on three key strategies: creating internal cadres and power centers through the deployment of “Agency Equity Teams”; funding third-party political activism through grants to “community[-based] organizations”; and weaponizing civil rights law by requiring federal agencies to use artificial intelligence “in a manner that advances equity.” In th[e] video [below], I explain how Biden’s executive order manipulates language and statistics in order to nationalize the DEI movement, suppress dissent from the new racial orthodoxy, and subvert the Constitution’s promise of equal treatment under the law.

At NRO Dan Lennington (“The Biden Administration’s Threat to Equality under the Law”) and Nate Hochman (“Biden’s Equity Mandate for AI”) draw on Rufo’s reporting and analysis.

Biden's new executive order creating a national DEI bureaucracy has a special mandate for woke AI. The order instructs the federal government to "[protect] the public from algorithmic discrimination" and to deploy AI systems "in a manner that advances equity." pic.twitter.com/pGKRWdTtIS — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 21, 2023

The Manhattan Institute has posted the video in its Christopher Rufo Theory series. In the video Rufo explains how the theory is to be implemented by our overlords in practice.