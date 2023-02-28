Clapper’s claptrap: The video

I noted the work of Aaron Maté in connection with the Russia hoax in “A Twitter Files footnote (10)” (interviewing former New York Times investigative reporter Jeff Gerth). He writes frequently for the RealClearInvestigations portal of RealClearPolitics, as in “Unchastened by Russiagate, the NY Times Doubles Down in Its Special Counsel Coverage.”

Sitting in for the comedian/host of the Jimmy Dore Show, Maté devoted a segment to what I have called “Clapper’s claptrap.” Clapper’s claptrap takes up the intervention of the Deep State 51 in the 2020 election through the work of Natasha Bertrand and Politico. Now the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler has entered the fray on behalf of the Deep State 51. Maté deconstructs the Clapper/Kessler intervention with exhibits. For mature audiences only, the video is both educational and entertaining.