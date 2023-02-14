Clapper’s claptrap

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper is one of the Deep State 51 who lent his credibility to the open letter to the castigation of the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop. According to Clapper et al., the emails reported by the Post “ha[ve] all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” Given to Natasha Bertrand, the letter was published by Politico in conjunction with the story “Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say.”

The letter of the Deep State 51 came in handy for candidate Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. It provided ground for him to stand on when he condemned it as Russian disinformation. It also supported the suppression of the Post’s reporting by social media.

Indeed, the letter of the Deep State 51 seemed to be coordinated with the secret FBI campaign warning of a pending Russian intervention in the campaign. As any fool could see, the letter of the Deep State 51 was itself a deep state disinformation operation.

Clapper elaborated on the “disinformation” theme on CNN (video below). Glenn Greenwald accurately comments: “Every word in this October 17, 2020 interview with James Clapper on CNN by @ErinBurnett – every word – is false.” Politico’s Natasha Bertrand, by the way, has since moved on to CNN.

Every word in this October 17, 2020 interview with James Clapper on CNN by @ErinBurnett – every word – is false. Even if they didn't know it then, they know it now. Yet CNN never once told its audience this was false or explained how they spread false claims before the election. https://t.co/kjLH42pbaf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 13, 2023

With House Republicans investigating, Clapper must hear footsteps. He now says Politico “deliberately distorted” the letter of the Deep State 51 flagging the Post’s reporting as “disinfo.” According to Clapper, Politico was guilty of “message distortion.”

That’s what Clapper told the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler for one of Kessler’s fabulous Fact Check columns. The Washington Free Beacon’s Ben Wilson reports on Kessler’s column in an accessible story here. The Free Beacon also devotes an excellent editorial to Clapper’s pathetic attempt to distance himself from the obvious import of the letter and to Kessler’s assistance in the attempt.

Miranda Devine is of course the New York Post columnist who contributed to the Post’s reporting the Biden laptop and wrote the book on it. She concisely nails Clapper’s current claptrap in two words.