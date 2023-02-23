Did Biden blow up Nord Stream 1 & 2?

Did Joe Biden order and preside over the destruction of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines? Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Sy Hersh argued on his Substack site that Biden did it. Lee Smith hilariously argues that he did not in the long Tablet column “Sy Hersh Swings and Misses Big.” The derision begins at the top and runs through Smith’s column. Here Smith is just warming up:

As Vice President, Biden warned against killing Osama bin Laden, even with an elite Navy SEAL team tasked for the mission. But as president he ordered Navy regulars to blow up the piggy bank of a state with a large nuclear arsenal? Biden let a Chinese spy balloon tour the American homeland, crossing over several sensitive sites, but he sucker-punched Putin in Russia’s backyard? Hard as it may be to believe, the big takeaway from the piece is just that: Joe Biden is one tough hombre.

Smith’s column is not only entertaining. To my mind, it also decisively undermines the proposition advanced by Hersh and regurgitated in some right-wing precincts. Whole thing here.