Dr. Chen, call your office

Students of ancient history may recall that the campaign of then Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman released two letters from physicians who vouched for Fetterman’s fitness to serve following the stroke he suffered last year just before the Pennsylvania primary. The first such letter was released on June 3 under the signature of Dr. Ramesh Chandra. The second such letter was released just before the general election in mid-October under the signature of Dr. Clifford Chen.

News: @JohnFetterman releases an updated medical report after a visit with his primary care doctor. Letter via his campaign 👇 pic.twitter.com/i75J7utrR0 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 19, 2022

The Washington Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross now takes a look back at these letters in light of the current version of the Fetterman story. Hospitalized in Walter Reed for severe clinical depression, Fetterman now believes “he may have set himself back permanently by not taking the recommended amount of rest during the campaign” after his stroke.

Wait, what?

Ross finds that Fetterman’s office did not respond to a request for comment. Doctors Chandra and Chen also did not respond to requests for comment.