Heckling Joe

So Slow Joe Biden went out to dinner last night, and one of the old anti-war horses of Code Pink decided to heckle him and then brag about it on Twitter, as they apparently feel themselves in competition with PETA to see which lefty group can be the most annoying:

WATCH: We ran into President Biden at dinner in DC – he can eat peace when there’s peace for the people and planet too! ✌️ #PeaceInUkraine #CubaSíBloqueoNo pic.twitter.com/QGSgDtjmrL — CODEPINK (@codepink) February 19, 2023

Of course, perhaps we might credit Code Pink for following Maxine Waters’s famous advice to “get in the face” or evil Republicans. Her worship AOC certainly approved at one time:

Where is Corn Pop when you really need him?

Hat tip: Twitchy.