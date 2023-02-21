With his trip to Kyiv and related festivities one has to wonder if President Biden isn’t shoving his deconstruction of the United States in our face. The deconstruction proceeds in word and deed every day. It is hard to keep up.

It is already a cliché to observe that neither he nor the condescending clown he placed in charge of the Department of Transportation has bothered to show up in East Palestine, Ohio. It’s probably best for all concerned that Secretary Buttigieg has sheltered in place, but the Biden trip to Kyiv really rubs it in.

The White House has posted Biden’s joint statement with President Zelensky in Kyiv yesterday here. Biden announced another $500 million in aid to Ukraine. With a little help from his speechwriters, Biden spun the windmills of his mind in the wayback cortex:

You know, it was — it was one year ago this week that we spoke on the telephone, Mr. President. It was very late at night in Washington, very early in the morning here in Kyiv. Russian planes were in the air, and tanks were rolling across your border. You told me that you could hear the explosions in the background. I’ll never forget that. And the world was about to change. I remember it vividly, because I asked you — I asked you next — I asked you, “What is there, Mr. President? What can I do for you? How can I be of help?”

You have to wonder:

Kyiv has captured a part of my heart, I must say. And I’ve come here six times as Vice President, once as President. And in 2009, as Vice President, when I first came here. Then back in 2014, I came three times in the aftermath of the Revolution of Dignity. And I again came in 2015 to address the Rada about the work of building a strong democracy. And I came in 2017, just before I left office as Vice President. I knew I’d be back, but I wanted to be sure. Even though we’d — the election were over, Barack and I were out of office, I decided to make one more trip, before the next President was sworn in, to Kyiv.

What about Burisma? As I say, you really have to wonder if he’s shoving it in our face.

I’m not sure the Biden administration has this particular venture scoped out. The Putin factor is particularly unpredictable. Reuters concisely reports today: “President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine, suspending a bilateral nuclear arms control treaty, announcing new strategic systems had been put on combat duty and warning that Moscow could resume nuclear tests.”

Is the weakening of our own strategic position relative to China an extra added attraction? China has taken Biden’s measure and found him wanting. One fears that our fellow citizens will arrive at this destination too late.