White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared at yesterday’s press briefing (transcript here) that they have no indication of alien involvement in the recent proliferation of “objects” over the United States and Canada. “I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no — again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity — (laughter) — with these recent takedowns,” KJP told reporters. What’s so funny ’bout peace, love, and extraterrestrial understanding?

KJP repeated herself: “Again, there is no indication of aliens or [extra]terrestrial activity with these recent takedowns. Wanted to make sure that the American people knew that, all of you knew that. And it was important for us to say that from here because we’ve been hearing a lot about it.” Note the transcript’s correction of KJP’s reference to “terrestrial activity.” How about some more “(laughter)”?

Well, they brought out the big guns — the big guns, so to speak — for an extra dollop of reassurance. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby emphatically declared: “I don’t think the American people need to worry about aliens with respect to these crafts, period.”

For public purposes, anyway, all they can say — in the words of the Creedence Clearwater Revival song — is, “It came out of the sky.” Whatever “it” is.

NORAD spokesman Gen. Glen VanHerck expressly refused to rule out aliens at Sunday’s Pentagon briefing. Neither KJP nor Kirby knows anything more than VanHerck, but they are more comforting.

The White House is to provide a classified briefing to Senators this morning. Gen. VanHerck will be one of the three briefers. “I hope they can say more than that this wasn’t an alien invasion,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune said. “It would be nice if we could add a little bit more context to all of this.” Laughter?