It’s a Long Way From Davy Crockett

This afternoon, I appeared on the “U.S. Report” show on Sky News Australia with host James Morrow. It is a terrific show: the guests ahead of me were Mick Mulvaney and Tammy Bruce. Morrow began our conversation by showing this Disney video:

This Disney clip is pure critical race theory, including the insane conspiracy theory that Lincoln did not free the slaves.pic.twitter.com/kLqPUU34Mn — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 5, 2023



The video suggests that every single thing in America was built by slaves, and that today’s blacks are entitled to reparations. These are staples of the Left, but stupid nevertheless. But what strikes me most about the video is its hatefulness. The “kids” who appear in it are full of hate against their country and, I guess, us.

This isn’t a shock. Liberals are generally haters, and they love to stir up hate among others. Still, it makes me sad. Walt Disney’s products were a pretty important part of my youth, as they were for millions of Americans. I learned quite about about America, and American history, from movies and television shows like Davy Crockett and Johnny Tremain.

Sadly, those days are gone. The Disney Corporation is now an enemy, devoted to stirring up hate and attacking America. All children should be shielded from its poisonous, race- and gender-obsessed products.

Walt Disney, RIP.