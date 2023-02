Written by William Hart and Thom Bell, produced by Thom Bell and Stan Watson, “La-La (Means I Love You)” is a classic of Philadelphia soul, vintage 1968, and a memorable hit for the Delfonics. What a beautiful pop song. Hart sang the shimmering falsetto lead on the hit single. Do they make them like this anymore?

Laura Nyro responded deeply to the song. As she did with so many of the “heartbeat songs” (as she called them) that she recorded over the years, she turned it into a personal statement. She teamed up with Manhattan Transfer on the song for the group’s Tonin’ album in 1994. It is, to say the least, not bad.

After working up the song with Manhattan Transfer, Laura recorded a version that she produced on August 29, 1994. The credits note that she backed herself on electric piano with Jeff Pevar and John Tropea on guitar, Will Lee on bass, Chris Parker on drums, and Carol Steele on percussion. Laura died way too young of ovarian cancer in 1997. The song appeared posthumously on Angel in the Dark in 2001. This must be close to how she wanted the song to be heard.

There are too many great love songs to pick an official Valentine’s Day song. If I ruled the world, however, this would be it.

So why does “la-la” mean I love you? I take it that if you stutter, or if you’re a little nervous about the declaration of that important sentiment, that might be the way it would come out.