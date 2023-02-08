News: Next PLU Class on Saturday

So far we’ve held our Power Line University seminars on The Federalist either on Wednesday or Thursday, but travel and other complications this week made it impossible to keep this schedule.
So this week’s class, where we’ll draw into Hamilton’s extensive and in many ways definitive understanding of the presidency, will be held this Saturday afternoon at 1:30 pm Pacific time.
I’ll post a reminder Saturday morning, but if you want to mark your calendar, you can put down this Zoom link.
In the meantime, do your homework! Federalists 70 – 78 or so.
P.S. This is the chief reason I was unavailable to do class today or tomorrow:
