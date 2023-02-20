Operation ‘Dump Biden’: This Week’s Installment

This week’s obligatory ventriloquist journalism “news” offering in the coordinated Washington insider media campaign to push Joe Biden off the 2024 Democratic ticket comes to us courtesy of Politico:

Senior Democrats’ Private Take on Biden: He’s Too Old

High-level Democrats are rallying to President Biden’s reelection, not because they think it’s in the best interest of the country to have an 82-year-old start a second term but because they fear the potential alternative: the nomination of Kamala Harris and election of Donald Trump.

Not that many of them will say it publicly, at least not that directly.

“Nobody wants to be the one to do something that would undermine the chances of a Democratic victory in 2024,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) explained to me. “Yet in quiet rooms the conversation is just the opposite — we could be at a higher risk if this path is cleared.”