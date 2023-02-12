Podcast: PLU Session 7—The Presidency

Session 7 of our Power Line University short course on The Federalist met on Saturday this week, and took up Hamilton’s defense of the presidency from the anti-Federalist critics starting with Federalist 70, the paper where he discusses the famous phrase “energy in the executive.” Included in the usual inventory of Hamiltonian paeans to the executive is a look at his often overlooked views on the proper understanding of impeachment in Federalist 65, which differs considerably from how it is regarded (and used) today.

This week’s class (schedule TBA Monday) will move on to the judiciary as it is explained in The Federalist. Which is also dominated by Hamilton.

Unfortunately the video file was formatted incorrectly and is unusable, so I’m not able to post a YouTube version of this session where you can read the slides we shared during the live webinar.

So listen here, or wander over to the library at Ricochet.