Podcast: The 3WHH on a Super Week Before the Super Bowl

Lucretia hosts this week’s episode, though this does not let John or me off the hook for our Stockholm Syndrome symptoms in any way. The run-up to America’s most holy secular observance—the Super Bowl—involves me sharing additional details about my Bill & Ted-style excellent adventure with Gov. DeSantis, Lucretia pondering Sy Hersh’s latest purported scoop on who blew up the Nordstream 2 pipeline, and John starting to clear away some of his enduring confusions about natural law.

That’s quite a trifecta of weighty topics, but we still manage to get in some huzzahs about the Super Bowl (John, a Philadelphia native, is not neutral on the desired outcome of the contest, and he has his t-shirt to prove it), while Lucretia takes me to task for my bright yellow retro-Genesis t-shirt (see below). We also muse about whether a prospective “Lucretia’s Compleat Guide to Non-Morons” would require more than a page.

As usual we note a few things about President Biden’s State of the Eww address, and the latest Kamalaisms, which sound more and more like Yogi Berra in need of serious rehab. Does someone actually write her material, or have Republican operatives managed to infiltrate her speechwriting office?

You know what to do now: listen here, or invoke your natural right (that John Yoo doesn’t think exists) to travel over to our hosts at Ricochet.