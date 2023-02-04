Podcast: The 3WHH on Memphis Blues Again

John Yoo assumes the host chair for this week’s episode, and despite declaring this week to be a Ukraine-Free Zone, Lucretia still manages to get in a sequel to some of last week’s discussion threads. But the main event for the first third of this episode is reviewing the dreadful events in Memphis last week, though John has to go a stretch to reach the Dylanesque heights of “Memphis Blues Again”:

Now the bricks lay on Grand Street

Where the neon madmen climb

They all fall there so perfectly

It all seems so well timed

From there we take up the proposition that Kevin McCarthy and the House Republicans actually look to be having a good start with their narrow majority. And is the woke fever finally starting to break? We take inventory of a few signs and portents.

Nikki Haley? Stay tuned. I persist in thinking the real drama of 2024 is more likely to happen on the Democratic side, as the decrepitude of Biden and obvious incapacity of Harris present Democrats with a real problem.

For scheduling reasons we had to record this episode a little earlier than usual this week, so we missed the breaking story about the Chinese “weather” balloon, but we make up for it with the appropriate exit music at the end.

So listen here, or shuffle on over to our hosts at Ricochet.

P.S. I also sat in again this week for Rob Long over on the Ricochet podcast, which you can take in here.