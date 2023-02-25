Podcast: the 3WHH on the Grand Week That Was

This week’s Three Whisky Happy Hour finds host John Yoo envious that he isn’t in Florida with me and Lucretia (taping together for the one of the few times ever) presenting an academic paper on envy (irony alert), but we move on quickly to the spectacle of Georgia’s grand jury forepermix, which is enough to induce a grand mal seizure, and from there to the specter of the Supreme Court pondering the Heisenberg Uncertainty Point of the Constitution: is the vice president, as first in line of succession, part of the executive branch, or, as president of the Senate, part of the legislative branch? The answer is Yes. But can Vice President Pence involve the “speech and debate” clause of Article I to assert privilege against testifying to a special prosecutor? “Separation of powers” you say? A quandary indeed.

From there we talk about Jimmy Carter, who is likely not to be with us much longer, but defer our criticisms to a later time. Well most of them anyway. From there, a few summary judgments about Speaker McCarthy releasing the January 6 videotape archive to Tucker Carlson (Lucretia smells a rat), what to make of the derailed train that looks to derail Pee-Wee Herman’s presidential ambitions, and whether the latest entries into the GOP presidential field mean anything at all. (Steve has a theory of the case.)

So listen here, or wander over to our hosts at Ricochet.