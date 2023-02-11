Power Line University Today: New Time

I know we had previously announced that this week’s Power Line University live webinar on The Federalist would go off at 1:30 Pacific time, but due to some last minute schedule problems (well, actually I just plain forgot that I have to be down in the LA area in the afternoon), we’re going to go off today at 11:30 Pacific time.

We’ll be covering the treatment of the presidency in The Federalist, which means High Octane Hamilton! Join us if you can, at this Zoom link. And if you’re out on the golf links at that time, not to worry—we’ll have this session up tomorrow as a podcast.

Sorry for the changes. Next week we expect to be back to our mid-week time window.