Suicide of the Met

I’m going to be in New York for a few days next week. Normally I would spend an afternoon at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, whose vast collection requires many visits. This time, perhaps not: check out Heather Mac Donald’s brilliant City Journal essay on the Met’s current exhibit, Fictions of Emancipation. The exhibit purports to show, among other things, that Western art that until now has been understood as anti-slavery was really just more racist colonialism:

Why Born Enslaved! has been understood since its creation as an antislavery work. The Met, however, knows better, now that it has been reborn as an “antiracist” institution. Fictions of Emancipation argues that the Carpeaux bust furthers whites’ ongoing “domination over Black people’s bodies,” in the words of the exhibit’s curators. And Carpeaux was not the only artist to give an aesthetic gloss to racial oppression, while seeming to oppose it—Fictions of Emancipation portrays abolitionist art more widely as a fig leaf for Western colonialism and white supremacy.

Heather eviscerates the intellectual vacuity of the Met’s exhibit and the materials that surround and explain it. While the subject matter is depressing, it is entertaining to read such a thorough demolition of empty intellectual pretension. You really should read it all; I will just quote this:

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is obliterating that ideal. The making and collecting of art—when done by white artists and white collectors—is now a culpable act for which the museum must atone. The Met’s collections have “imperialist origins,” its buildings occupy “stolen lands,” and its galleries are dedicated to “pervasive narratives of white supremacy,” notes chief sculpture curator Sarah Lawrence. If beauty exists anywhere in those culpably “Eurocentric” galleries, you would never know it from the Met’s spokesmen and scholars. Lawrence’s recommended reading list for staff and docents consists exclusively of black oppression works like Robin DiAngelo’s White Fragility and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “The Case for Reparations.” No work of art history makes the cut. … The Met once acquired art because it was exquisite and because it expanded our understanding of artistic influence and evolution. The Met now acquires white-created art as if it were taking castor oil. The Met purchased Why Born Enslaved!, writes Lawrence, to fulfill a “commitment to broaden the narratives told in our galleries.” The bust, says Lawrence, is a “prompt to acknowledge issues of race and empire.” “Narratives,” not connoisseurship, drive the Met today. Director Max Hollein writes in his Fictions essay that the exhibit grows out of the Met’s campaign to redress “institutional narratives by bringing race to the forefront of our discussion of 5000 years of art.” Race was irrelevant for a good 99 percent of the works created during those 5,000 years, which will not stop the Met from imposing its anti-Western template upon them.

Perhaps I should boycott the Met next week as a protest against the idiocy to which those who run the museum have sunk. On the other hand, maybe I’d better go, so I can see some of the great works of Western art while they are still on display. Before it is too late.