The $5 trillion misunderstanding

Drawing on the CBO budget outlook released last week, the editors of Issues & Insights address President Biden’s bizarre assertion that he is shrinking the budget deficit. The Issues & Insights editorial opens:

While spending the country into ruin, President Joe Biden likes to portray himself as a fiscal conservative who has cut the deficit in half in the past two years. But a new report from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office shows just how big a lie this is — a 5 1/2 trillion dollar lie, to be exact. During his State of the Union speech last week, Biden not only claimed that “my administration has cut the deficit by more than $1.7 trillion — the largest deficit reduction in American history,” he also claimed that he’s a miser compared to Donald Trump. “Under the previous administration, the American deficit went up four years in a row. … Nearly 25% of the entire national debt that took over 200 years to accumulate was added by just one administration alone — the last one,” he said. “They’re the facts. Check it out. Check it out.” Well, we checked it out. And it is perhaps the most flagrant of all Biden’s lies. The evidence shows that Biden is, in fact, the most fiscally reckless president in history.

Issues & Insights usefully lays out the facts in “The CBO Exposes Biden’s $5.45 Trillion Lie.” The editors conclude: “No matter what the Gaslighter in Chief says, these are the facts, folks. When it comes to the deficit, the only thing Biden has achieved is to dig the nation so deep into a hole that it will be difficult, if not impossible, to climb out.”

This is a harsh observation to make of anyone, yet it must be the case. The old man must be even more lacking in shame than his son.