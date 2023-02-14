The attack on Steven Koonin

Reason has posted statistician Aaron Brown’s excellent column “The shameless attack on a climate change dissenter.” The “dissenter” is Steven F. Koonin, a University Professor at New York University with appointments in the Stern School of Business, the Tandon School of Engineering, and the Department of Physics. He served in the Energy Department under the Obama administration (“where his portfolio included the climate research program and energy technology strategy”) and is the author of Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters (2021). The linked publisher’s page for the book includes a five-minute clip excerpting the audiobook.

Reason has also produced a video version of Brown’s column by John Osterhoudt (below). It is worth your time. Readers may also want to check out Professor Koonin’s Mahattan Institute book talk with Mark Mills here.

Steve Hayward reviewed Professor Koonin’s book for the Winter 2021/2022 number of the Claremont Review of Books in “Who broke climate science?” I caught up with a Berkeley panel featuring Professor Koonin in “Koonin suffers Romps.”

I had completely forgotten about all of this. It strikes home anew in the context of the Biden administration’s climate change inanity/insanity, the generalized assault on intellectual inquiry, and the left’s ongoing war on speech (which is where the Reason column and video pick up the story).