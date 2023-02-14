The Daily Chart: About Those Russia Sanctions

It is generally understood that economic sanctions are seldom very effective in stopping aggression or deterring bad behavior. Decades of sanctions haven’t slowed down Iran or North Korea, and our sanctions on Russia seem not to be delivering the crippling blow we were promised. But the foreign policy experts and planners love them anyway.

Bloomberg reports today:

Russia Did Most Oil Drilling in Decade Even as Sanctions Hit Russian companies did the most drilling at their oil fields in more than a decade last year, with little sign that international sanctions or the departure of some major Western firms directly harmed so-called upstream operations. This helps to explain how the country’s oil production rebounded in the second half of 2022 even as further restrictions were imposed on its exports.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports:

Goldman says Russian oil sold for significantly more than quoted prices Moscow’s trade partners have increasingly paid more for Russian crude than quoted prices suggest, Goldman Sachs said in a note, cushioning Russia from the impact of Western sanctions.

Yes, Russia has announced production cuts just last week, but this may be more a move to keep prices up than because of supply constraints. Guess how the Biden Administration is responding?