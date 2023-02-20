The Daily Chart: America Goes Shopping

Isn’t President’s Day weekend when we are supposed to go shopping for discount mattresses or something? Consumers seemed to be primed for it just now. The latest retail sales data released late last week, showing a strong surge in consumer spending, spooked the stock market, because Wall Street thinks it will spook the Federal Reserve, and then we’re all spooked. The breakdown is interesting: the largest growth was in restaurants and bars. People are eating out again. That’s usually a counter-recessionary indicator.

I’m curious about air travel, which seems to up up sharply judging by the jammed airports and full flights I’ve experienced lately. The latest air travel data is only available through last November, which showed a roughly 10 percent increase over November 2021, but my anecdotal perception is that people are flying like it’s 2019. But with staffing shortages and other obvious problems at airports and on planes, air travel is more miserable than ever.