The Daily Chart: NHJ Versus Reality

As you may know, the irrepressible Nicole Hannah-Jones, impresario of the egregiously wrong 1619 Project, has a documentary version now rolling out on Hulu. No, I’m not watching it either, but Phil Magness, who lives rent-free in NHJ’s head, is watching, and has a great piece in today’s Wall Street Journal on how many of the racist measures NHJ complains about were things government—not capitalism or markets—imposed on blacks (though Phil and his co-author David Henderson are too polite to add the additional detail that most of these outrages were perpetrated by Democrats in power).

But before we get to more of that article, Magness has long noted that Hannah-Jones doesn’t actually write very much for the New York Times, where she no doubt pulls down a large salary. And he provides us with this original tabulation:

From the WSJ piece today:

Hulu’s series “The 1619 Project” blames economic inequality between blacks and whites on “racial capitalism.” But almost every example presented is the result of government policies that, in purpose or effect, discriminated against African-Americans. “The 1619 Project” makes an unintentional case for capitalism. . . The answer to these problems isn’t to place the burden on the market through reparations. It’s to root out bad government policies that continue, sometimes unintentionally, the long legacy of state-sponsored racial discrimination. That would be a worthy 2023 project.

Meanwhile, NHJ used to declare on Twitter that anyone who quoted Thomas Sowell to her would be blocked. Now she’s taking a different tack:

And then doubles-down on stupid when the subject of reparations is raised:

Because as we all know, the federal government just creates money out of thin air. Come to think of it, maybe NHJ has a point.