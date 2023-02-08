The Daily Chart: Real Energy Investment

For all of the incessant talk of renewable energy revolutions, and the new massive Biden subsidies to try to make it happen, guess which country leads the world in fossil fuel investment:
On the other hand, it might not be enough, at least in the oil sector on the global scale. Oil held in inventory has been drifting steadily down:
U.S. natural gas reserves, by the way, keep increasing. Thank you fracking:
