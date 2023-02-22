The Daily Chart: The GOP’s Two-Man Race

That Republicans have a much deeper bench of top candidates for the White House than Democrats goes without saying, but in fact it already appears that the 2024 GOP nomination contest has already settled into a two-person race. This chart is more than a week out of date, but the comparison with the 2016 cycle, when the Republican field didn’t have clear front-runners before Trump entered the race in the summer of 2015, and today is striking. Buckle up: 2024 is Trump vs. DeSantis.
