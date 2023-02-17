The Daily Chart: Who’s Up for Jurassic Park?

Advances in genetic engineering may perhaps enable us to bring back to life a large number of extinct species, such as the woolly mammoth. Is this a good idea? Should we bring back t-rex? Maybe the Jurassic Park films were actually documentaries? Nature magazine did a survey, which found a majority isn’t keen on the idea.
Now back to UFOs.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.