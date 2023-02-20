The News of the Day In 12 Minutes

Several years ago, the Australian Broadcasting Company started a show called “Insiders,” featuring three liberal hosts. In an inspired moment, Sky News, which is more or less the Fox News of Australia, started its own program called “Outsiders” with three conservative hosts. I frequently appear as a guest on Outsiders, most recently on the show that aired yesterday. Ringleader Rowan Dean was out this week, so regular hosts Rita Panahi and James Morrow were joined by James Macpherson.

It was a fun 12-minute segment that covered some of the stories we have been writing about on Power Line. Sky News uploaded the segment to YouTube, so here it is:

An explanatory note: a couple of minutes before I came on, the hosts played a clip of Kamala Harris waxing eloquent about her love for yellow school buses–one of her weirder recent moments. Hence the laughter about the reported size of the Chinese spy balloon.