The O’Keefe Project: O’Keefe out

It has been evident that the Biden Justice Department is out to get James O’Keefe and Project Veritas since O’Keefe et al. were raided in Year One of the Age of Biden under federal search warrants procured by the FBI. Although O’Keefe was instructed to remain mum, the authorities promptly leaked news of the raid to the New York Times. All this in the matter of Ashley Biden’s diary. We have followed the story in more than 25 posts accessible here.

To refresh recollections, I should add that the national security establishment has treated Ashley Biden’s diary as a federal case. Insiders have leaked confidential information to Times reporters including Adam Goldman and Michael Schmidt, both of whom promoted Russia hoax stories that won Pulitzer Prizes. Ashley Biden’s diary has been subject to the Russia hoax treatment, both within the Biden Department of Justice and at its Times public relations arm.

Now O’Keefe has been removed by the board of Project Veritas from his position as chief executive officer. National Review media reporter Ryan Mills has a good summary of what we have learned so far in an accessible statement here. O’Keefe posted a 45-minute video of himself speaking to Veritas employees about his removal here. The Times reports the story under the byline of reporters Michael Schmidt, David Farenthold, and Adam Goldman here.

Since the first reports of O’Keefe’s removal and release of the video, the Veritas board has released a statement. The statement is posted online here. Mills added this story to follow up on the board statement. When reached by Mills on Monday, O’Keefe declined to provide any additional comment about his ouster from Project Veritas.

Reading these stories I wondered about the composition of the Veritas board(s) (one entity is a (c)(3), one a (c)(4)). Newsweek’s Aleks Phillips takes up this question here.

None of the stories so far purports to penetrate the parties’ statements. I don’t take any such statement at face value without more. It is impossible to sort things out from the outside looking in. I trust the reality will become clear one way or another in due course. O’Keefe has built Veritas into a $20 million a year organization and vows in the recorded statement to carry on his work in a new venture.