The Sex-Change Lawsuits Begin

Survey data indicate that a high percentage of people who underwent sex-change operations when they were young eventually regret it. The data also suggest that most minors who express gender dysphoria have a multitude of problems, including, in many cases, autism. Yet sex-change clinics around the world frequently hustle disturbed minors into permanent, life-altering chemical regimes and brutally invasive surgery.

Most people, if asked, don’t support sex change operations on minors. But, of course, they aren’t being asked. The bizarre and scientifically illiterate “gender is anyone’s choice” train barrels down the track. Can anything stop it?

Maybe lawsuits can. From the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Chloe Cole, a young woman who once identified as transgender, is suing the medical professionals and hospital that administered sex change procedures to her as a child which she now regrets, according to a complaint her attorneys published Thursday.

What is being done to confused children is appalling:

The Center for American Liberty, Dhillon Law Group and LiMandri and Jonna are suing Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, the Permanente Medical Group and several doctors on Cole’s behalf for their involvement in Cole’s transition, which included puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and a double mastectomy between the ages of 13 and 17….

Pause on that for a moment: a double mastectomy between the ages of 13 and 17, not on account of cancer, but on account of social media-driven hysteria. Was there no one to stick up for this poor girl?

Cole had numerous mental health issues when she first began identifying as transgender at age 13, but despite these co-morbidities, medical professionals immediately affirmed her transgender identity and put her on the path to irreversible cross-sex procedures, the complaint alleges.

***

Cole struggled with anxiety, depression, speech difficulties, autism spectrum symptoms, body image issues and confusion about her gender, according to the complaint. She adopted a transgender identity after watching transgender influencers on social media, and when her parents brought her to Kaiser, medical professionals made no attempts to treat her coexisting mental health issues or understand what had led her to identify as transgender, but instead put her on the immediate path to gender transition, the complaint alleges.

I don’t know anything about this case, but what the complaint describes happens often. In England, the Tavistock Clinic, which similarly rushed vulnerable children into irreversible sex change surgery, has been closed down and its methods have been repudiated. Here in the U.S., genital mutilation of minors is still being carried out, at great cost to troubled children and great profit to the hospitals and doctors who participate.

Many, many more lawsuits from detransitioning victims will be filed in years to come. I hope that litigation may bring the current mania for sex changes to a screeching halt, although that is likely too optimistic. I have no idea how strong this particular plaintiff’s claims are. She was a minor, so the surgery presumably was authorized by one or both of her parents. An obvious issue is informed consent: did the medical professionals adequately disclose to the parents the full risks entailed by administration of drugs, followed by sex change operations? It is hard to imagine that they did. Other issues will of course be presented, as well.

Hospitals and doctors, and their insurance companies, will erect every possible legal obstacle to these lawsuits. But sooner or later, some plaintiffs will surmount those barriers and take their cases to juries. If that happens–when it happens–the true scandal flowing from today’s idiotic gender ideology may stand revealed. I hope that massive jury verdicts will bring the “carve them up” era to an end.

A footnote: when Scott and I started writing together in approximately 1990, and when we founded this site in 2002, sex–or gender, the same thing–was the farthest thing from our minds. We never imagined that someday, we would have to write about sex-change operations and mastectomies carried out on 13-year-old girls. Frankly, I am much more comfortable writing about economic data and the like. But unfortunately, the Left has mounted a campaign against America’s youth that it is impossible to ignore. Here, as elsewhere, the Left’s policies are not just misguided but evil, and while we might prefer to avert our eyes, we have no choice but to oppose them, in hopes that some lives can be saved.