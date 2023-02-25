The Week in Pictures: A Grand Time Edition

What a grand time to be alive. And even grander to be on a grand jury. Especially in Georgia, where apparently it is now the practice to make self-absorbed millennials the foreperson of grand juries. Still wondering if they/them swear in witnesses on the Gaia Cookbook or something. Meanwhile, speaking of having a grand time this week, we also have our Secretary of Transportation, Pee-Wee Herman, finally leaving his model train set and venturing to an icky red state, and Joe Biden losing another skirmish with the steps of Air Force One.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . . Lucretia looking out for John Yoo at the border:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.