Posted on February 1, 2023 by Steven Hayward in Thought for the Day

Thought for the Day: J.D. Vance on Statesmanship

The freshman Senator from Ohio, J.D. Vance, writing today in the Wall Street Journal:

[F]rom grand-strategy seminars to the State Department, our entire notion of statesmanship is broken. For many, statesmanship means having a polite social-media presence and throwing out slogans about “freedom” and “democracy” while starting world-historic catastrophes in the Middle East. I prefer a different kind of statesmanship: one that stands athwart the crowd, reminding leaders in both parties that the U.S. national interest must be pursued ruthlessly but also carefully, with strong words but great restraint.

