Thought for the Day: Liberalism’s Fearfulness

Chilton Williamson Jr., writing in “What Happened to Liberalism?”, in the Spring 2022 edition of Modern Age:

None of the countries that compose the Anglosphere—including Great Britain, the United States and Canada, Australia, and others—is as happy a place as it was before liberalism in its updated form went to work on it. But the U.S. is, by almost every standard, the least happy and the most neurotic of them all.

The fact is confirmed by the angry and frequently crazed political polarization here; the racial tensions and the riots; the looting and destruction that American liberals are willing to tolerate and even to excuse; the intellectual chaos and mental and moral confusion produced by “woke” colleges, universities, and the public schools, then promoted in the media; the new liberal biology (comparable to the old Soviet biology) according to which a man can become a women and give birth to a child and which purposefully complicates the formation of sexual identity among the young.