Thought for the Day: Strauss on Liberal Education

You will get denounced as the wrong kind of elitist (by self-appointed elitists of the left being massively overproduced these days) if you dare to suggest that too many people are going to college because in fact a lot of high school graduates being pushed onto the college track are not suited for it. This becomes even more salient when pondering the liberal arts rightly understood, especially as the expectation or demand that everyone attend college today had led to the excessive growth of universities that leads in turn to the homogenization and dumbing down of higher education.

Hence, Leo Strauss from “Liberal Education and Responsibility”:

We must not expect that liberal education can ever become universal education. It will always remain the obligation and the privilege of a minority. Nor can we expect that the liberally educated will become a political power in their own right. For we cannot expect that liberal education will lead all who benefit from it to understand their civic responsibility in the same way or to agree politically. . . Liberal education is concerned with the souls of men and therefore has little use for machines. If it becomes a machine or an industry, it becomes undistinguishable from the entertainment industry unless in respect to income and publicity, to tinsel and glamour. But liberal education consists in learning to listen to still and small voices and therefore becoming deaf to loud-speakers. Liberal education seeks light and therefore shuns the limelight.

It is important to grasp here that when Strauss mentions “loud-speakers,” he doesn’t just mean the kind you hook to your old radio tuner or CD player, though the subwoofer part of those kind of speakers does have some additional metaphorical use.