Thought for the Day: Stubborn Facts

Worth having on the record here:
John Adams:
“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
Mark Twain:
“Facts are stubborn, but statistics are more pliable.”
Ain’t that the truth.
