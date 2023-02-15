Posted on February 15, 2023 by Steven Hayward in Thought for the Day

Thought for the Day: Stubborn Facts

Worth having on the record here:

John Adams:

“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”

Mark Twain:

“Facts are stubborn, but statistics are more pliable.”

Ain’t that the truth.

