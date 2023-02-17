Thought for the Day: Walter Berns on World Government, Part 2

Let’s continue with where we were yesterday, with Walter Berns’s observations on the prospect of world government back in the days of fear of nuclear weapons, easily adapted to our age of fear of climate change and pandemics. Once again, in the passages below just swap out “climate activists” for “pacifists,” and “climate change” for “nuclear arms,” and you have a perfect description of the annual UN climate change and World Economic Forum summits each year that always issue the same message: this is our last chance to save the planet! (So give us total power and start eating bugs.)

To persuade or frighten us into abolishing the United States in favor of a United Nations with powers, the new pacifists point to what they insist will be the inevitable consequences of the nuclear arms race. In their treatment of blast effects, ozone layers, and the like, they rely on scientific studies and informed judgments; but for their political prescriptions they rely on pious and sometimes maudlin exhortation. Instead of political analysis, they offer us a bit of new scripture that someone else might in time might work up into a polished sermon. But a sermon is of no use to us here.

[T]he universal tyrant will present himself not as a god to be loved but as a philosopher, or scientist, to be respected. There is in fact a powerful body of thought right now whose expositors assure us that the fundamental human problems are in the process of being solved by the dialectics of history. This final solution, so to speak, will take the form of the “universal and homogeneous state,” expounded by Hegel with corrections added first by Marx and then by Stalin and his successors. It is wise to assume, I think, that this universal and homogeneous state will have to be ruled (the Marxists to the contrary notwithstanding), and that it will be ruled by the same “philosophers” who, through their understanding of the historical forces that will bring it into being, now rule at the penultimate stage of history in the USSR. These rulers present themselves in turn as the final philosophic authority, and, since their rule depends on it, they can permit no challenge to their doctrine from philosophers of a different school or, for that matter, from priests, novelists, literary critics, or even, as we know, from biologists. The universal and homogenous state will differ from the Soviet Union in only one important respect: there will be no escape from it.