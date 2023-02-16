Thought for the Day: Walter Berns on World Government

With Klaus Schwab and the usual gang of WEF pecksniffs meeting again this week over in Doha to continue their crusade for world government to save us not only from the peril of climate change, but now also the threat of Skynet and future pandemics like COVID, my mind ran back to the old classic essays against world government that Walter Berns wrote first in 1961, and then revised in 1983.

The old case for world government rested on the threat of nuclear war, and it was claimed that if we didn’t disarm and surrender our national sovereignty to a benign world government, we were all doomed to annihilation. Today you could recycle all of the old arguments for world government and simply swap out “climate change” for “nuclear war” and you’d be good to go. The pacifists of the 1950s and 1960s have been succeeded by environmentalists; Gandhi has given way to Fauci. The arguments are identical otherwise.

Likewise the fatal defects of the idea are also unchanged. Here are a few excerpts from one version of Walter’s classic articles, and just use your imagination to use up to date threats like climate, and see if the examples don’t apply to a world of climate alarm and adults taking their cue from a teenage girl:

The new pacifists make occasional general references to the early champions of world government, but only to express deep regret that their pleas went unheeded. This they attribute to blindness or selfishness on the part of political office-holders who lulled the world into a thirty-year slumber with their unfounded assurances of peace through mutual deterrence. Now, at last, seeing themselves on the very brink of disaster, people will finally realize the necessity to “acquiesce in their own survival.” . . . Tyrants have always known the power of fear; they have always known that human beings can be forced to do all sorts of things out of fear, most of them terrible or despicable. They can be silenced, they can be made to grovel or debase themselves. . . “As fear is the principle of despotic government,” Montesquieu wrote, “its end is tranquility; but this tranquility cannot be called peace: no, it is only the silence of those towns which the enemy is ready to invade.” This was written some two hundred years ago in a world that knew nothing of nuclear fission, but technological advances can only enhance its relevance. Is it not still important to ask whether a world built solely on our fears will be a despotism, and even more important because its powers would extend far beyond a few silenced towns?

Part 2 tomorrow.