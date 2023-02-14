Thought for the Day: Woodrow Wilson, Supply-Sider?

It is not very often that I have anything favorable to say about Woodrow Wilson, arguably America’s worst president. But like the blind squirrel finding an acorn or a stopped clock being right twice a day, once in a while you find something unexpected.

In a message to Congress in 1919, Wilson wrote:

“The Congress might well consider whether the higher rates of income and profits tax can in peacetimes be effectively productive of revenue, and whether they may not, on the contrary, be destructive of business activity and productive of waste and inefficiency. There is a point at which in peace times high rates of income and profits taxes destroy energy, remove the incentive to new enterprise, encourage extravagant expenditures and produce industrial stagnation with consequent unemployment and other attendant evils.”

Who knew that Wilson was a supply-sider? These days no progressive would be caught dead saying anything like this (even though Senator Joe Biden voted once to cut the capital gains tax rate in half, and also in favor of both of Ronald Reagan’s tax cut).