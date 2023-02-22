Today on the ‘Dump Biden’ Beat

It seems this week Politico drew the assignment to “report” the “news” that Biden might not run again, and why his delay in deciding is causing problems for Democrats:

Joe Biden’s closest advisers have spent months preparing for him to formally announce his reelection campaign. But with the president still not ready to make the plunge, a sense of doubt is creeping into conversations around 2024: What if he decides not to?

Hint, hint. Tacit message: Please hurry up, Joe.

A decision from Biden to forego another run would amount to a political earthquake not seen among Democrats in more than a half century, when Lyndon B. Johnson paired his partial halting of the U.S. bombing of Vietnam with his announcement to step aside, citing deepening “division in the American house now.” It would unleash an avalanche of attention on his vice president, Kamala Harris, whose uneven performances have raised doubts among fellow Democrats about her ability to win — either the primary, the general election, or both. . . “Obviously, it creates doubts and problems if he waits and waits and waits,” said Democratic strategist Mark Longabaugh.

If Biden waits until as late as June,

“There would be a lot of negative conversation … among Democratic elites, and I just think that would force them to ultimately have to make a decision,” Longabaugh added. “I just don’t think he can dance around until sometime in the summer.”

Also this:

Biden is famously indecisive, a habit exacerbated by decades in the über-deliberative Senate.

Popcorn time.