VIP Live on Wednesday!

On Wednesday at 7 p.m. Central time (5 Pacific, 8 Eastern) we will do a VIP Live show. We will be talking about the events of the day, and also, I hope, making an exciting site announcement or two. If you are a VIP member, you will get an email with a link to a live address where you can watch the event and submit your own comments and questions. [NOTE: If you have a Comcast email address, you won’t get the email due to an issue between our email provider and Comcast. So just email us at [email protected] and we will send you the link.]

If you are not already a VIP member, you can become one by clicking on the box in the upper right portion of our sidebar. Membership costs $4.80 per month or $48 per year, and gives you access to Power Line Live events, as well as other occasional benefits like videos of Steve’s lectures. You will eliminate most ads on our site. And, most important, by becoming a VIP you support our work.

The URL to become a VIP is now:

https://subscriptions.powerlineblog.com

There will be much to discuss, and we will take questions on all topics and respond to comments by VIPs. So please do join us.