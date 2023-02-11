Andrew Sullivan has just posted an accessible 50-plus minute preview of his Dishcast with former New York Times science writer and editor Nicholas Wade. Wade is the author, most recently, of the essay Where Covid Came From, published by our friends at Encounter Books. Sullivan introduces the Dishcast here at his Substack site. (Wade’s grandson interrupts briefly at about 39:30.)

Sullivan has separately posted two clips from the interview on YouTube. The first addresses the question whether the fallacious Dr. Fauci had any role in the events that led to Covid.

The second takes up the media’s cowardice in “covering” the lab leak theory.

We have followed Wade’s great reporting on Covid at the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal. City Journal has compiled all of Wade’s contributions here. Wade’s authoritative investigation of the origin of Covid was published by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists in May 2021 under the title “The origin of COVID: Did people or nature open Pandora’s box at Wuhan?”