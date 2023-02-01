Where the buck stops, Biden style

I learn from John Podhoretz’s New York Post column that President Biden said yesterday, “The COVID emergency will end when the Supreme Court ends it.” It’s a long way to temporary. Podhoretz comments:

I’m not sure whether that statement fills out your “Biden is an idiot” or your “Biden is senile” square on your “There’s Something Wrong With Biden” bingo card, but you can certainly make an argument for either — or both!

Podhoretz explains why the “emergency” will continue for another three months.

RCP’s Tim Haims posts the video of Biden’s quotable quote below and drily paraphrases it as saying “he will rely on the Supreme Court to decide when the executive branch should give up emergency powers it granted itself by declaring a state of emergency about two years ago in response to Covid-19.”