Your Chance to See Academic Superheroes in Action

Needless to say the academic scene in America is dismal, but there are some excellent conservative academics scattered around. I’m delighted that the Intercollegiate Studies Institute (ISI) has organized a two-day conference taking place on February 23-24 in Fort Lauderdale featuring many leading conservative professors, under the general title “American Politics and Government Summit.” There is a modest registration fee, but the conference is open to the general public as well as academics. You can register to attend at the link just above.

The link also includes the complete lineup for the conference, and sharp eyes will see that I will be presenting a paper on “envy and social justice” along with a co-author who is better known by her stage name “Lucretia.” Yes—I will be appearing together live and in person with our International Women of Mystery! And as often is the case, we don’t completely agree on how to understand this topic, so our presentation will include some of our usual good-natured debate!

Other distinguished panelists for the event include Charles Kesler, Robert P. George, Yoram Hazony, Michael Anton, Glenn Ellmers, Ryan Williams, Justin Dyer, R.J. Pestritto, Thomas G. West, and many others, taking up a variety of hot-button topics.

I hope especially that many of our loyal readers in south Florida may wish to attend. I hear often from south Florida readers wondering if we’re ever making a visit, and here’s your chance. I promise to make myself available at the bar. Heck, we might even break into a spontaneous crowd-sourced special edition of the Three Whisky Happy Hour podcast.

For more information, don’t hesitate to contact directly ISI’s alumni engagement associate Sasha Von Spakovsky at [email protected]