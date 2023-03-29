After Joe hit his mark

John noted President Biden’s apparent need for adult guidance when he hit the ground in Durham, North Carolina yesterday. Biden’s remarks on the ground in Durham were at least equally notable. The White House has posted the transcript here. Nick Arama has posted excerpts and accompanying video here at RedState.

Biden omitted his usual tribute to chocolate chip ice cream and skipped to exploitation of the tragic murder of students and adults at the Christian school in Nashville by a trans nut with a manifesto:

I’m a Second Amendment guy. I have two shotguns. My sons have shotguns. You know, but our states — you know, everybody thinks somehow the Second Amendment is absolute. You’re not allowed to go out and own a — an automatic weapon. You’re not allowed to own a machine gun. You’re not allowed to own a flamethrower. You’re not allowed to own so many other things.

Has Biden given up his claim that you can’t own a cannon? Maybe it falls under the category of “so many other things” you’re not allowed to own. Contact the White House for a full list. Arama comments, however, that you can own a flamethrower. Indeed, he writes, you can order one from Amazon.

Biden also expounded on muzzle velocity:

You know, I know you see on television — it’s not just merely the weapon in terms of its — that it’s semiautomatic, in effect, but the velocity with which is comes out of that muzzle, what it does when it hits the body. Most bullets would go just straight through and out, leaving — but it blows up once it’s inside your body. What in God’s name — what in God’s name does anyone need that for in America?

What in God’s name, indeed.

Biden claimed to be cutting the federal budget. Somebody get me the fact-check department:

And guess what? In the process, I’m cutting the federal budget $168 billion. (Applause.) You know why? Because Medicare doesn’t have to pay out those exorbitant, undeserved fees. They’ll pay out what it’s worth.

Biden’s proposed 2023 federal budget certainly represents an increase over 2022. Some translation may be required. Perhaps he means he is implementing price controls on drugs for Medicare recipients.

The attack on MAGA Republicans seemed to work pretty well for him in 2022 and he’s sticking with it:

MAGA Republicans in Congress, all — they want to cut — gut the CHIPS and Science Act, stripping our investments in the next generation of science and technology, like biomanufacturing, quantum computing, and morecula- — molecular electronics [microelectronics]. Look, folks, it would mean ceding the future of innovation and technology to China. Well, I’ve got news for you and for MAGA Republicans who are in the Congress: Not on my watch. (Applause.)

With his reference to molecular electronics, Biden demonstrates that gramps doesn’t know what he’s talking about. His Weekend at Bernie‘s act notwithstanding, Biden sounds like quite the tough guy. The Communist Chinese regime might be intimidated if it hadn’t paid good money to support the Biden family business.