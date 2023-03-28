Another Horrible Food Idea

Liberals aren’t just coming for our automobiles, gas stoves and air conditioners. They also want to change the way we eat, because of the climate, doncha know. What else?

The Telegraph recounts a particularly nasty instance of liberals’ nouveau food: fake woolly mammoth meat.

A mammoth meatball has been created using the resurrected flesh of the long-extinct animal. It was produced by a cultivated meat company as part of a project trying to demonstrate the potential of growing flesh from cells without slaughtering animals.

If you didn’t slaughter an animal, it isn’t meat. Here is the mammoth “meatball”:

But if you keep reading, you realize it isn’t mammoth meat at all:

Vow worked with Prof Ernst Wolvetang, at the Australian Institute for Bioengineering at the University of Queensland, to create the mammoth protein. His team took the DNA sequence for mammoth myoglobin, a key muscle protein in giving meat its flavour, and filled in the gaps using elephant DNA.

Sounds delicious. Only no one is going to eat it:

But no one has yet tasted the mammoth meatball, as the scientists behind it say they would have “no idea how our immune system would react when we eat it.”

That is disgusting. But even more disgusting is the climate hysteria that gives rise to this absurdity:

Vow, the Australian company behind the innovation, is aiming to use cells from unconventional species to create new kinds of meat, while highlighting the link between large-scale livestock production and the destruction of wildlife and the climate crisis.

There is no climate crisis. The climate is just fine.

Tim Noakesmith, the co-founder of Vow, said: “We chose the woolly mammoth because it’s a symbol of diversity loss and a symbol of climate change.” The mammoth is thought to have been driven to extinction thanks to hunting by humans and global warming following the last ice age.

Global warming, in that the last Ice Age came to an end. Thank God!

It is hard to think of a single aspect of our lives that liberals aren’t trying to make worse.